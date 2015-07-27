AZAL clarifies an issue regarding decline of prices for air tickets

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC, together with the relevant state authorities have analyzed the prices of airline tickets and have taken measures to reduce them.

Report informs, according to the information by AZAL, information centers of AZAL received numerous complaints related to the price of air tickets.Taking into account the increased interest in the above-mentioned issue, AZAL again brought to the attention of the population adopted innovations in airfare matters.

According to the information pursuant to the Presidential instructions to reduce the price of air tickets, appropriate analysis conducted and the decision to reduce existing tariffs of economy class on all international flights from 1 August at 20-30%.

After reduction of prices air tickets for flight Baku-Rome-Baku will be with a discount of 112 euros (22%), Baku-Lvov-Baku - 141 euros (30%), Baku-Beijing-Baku - 116 euros (23%), Baku-New NY-Baku - 158 euros (21%), etc.