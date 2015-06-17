AZAL awarded prestigious "4 Star" Skytrax rating

Baku 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is proud to inform you that it has received a prestigious "4 Star" rating out of 5 from the leader in air transport research, world-famous British consulting company Skytrax.

Report was told in AZAL, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) was awarded this status based on the results of independent international audit of Skytrax, which assessed the airline's quality and level of services.

Airlines rating by Skytrax is measured on a scale ranging from 1 star to 5 stars, and is recognized by the aviation community as an unbiased and indisputable criterion in service quality rating.

According to the current rating of "Skytrax", a total of 35 airlines are registered in the rating of "4 Stars". By receiving the "4 Star" rating, AZAL joins other well-known global carriers like Emirates, Air France, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, KLM, British Airways, Japan Airlines and others.

It should be noted that only one "4 Star" carrier has been registered among the countries of Eastern Europe and the CIS until recently.

Before AZAL was awarded with "4 Stars" rating, independent international auditors established the rating of the company, based on more than 800 criteria covering service quality and staff work standards.

Such components, important from the point of passengers, as an airline's website and its contents, convenience of online booking and other services were asserted.

Detailed assessment was also carried out on such issues as the cabin's condition, its design and cleanness, board entertainment, crew uniforms, crew's attitude to the passengers, operating efficiency. Aside from that such issues as duty free service, aircraft log book contents, quality of on-board catering and seat comfort were asserted as well.

AZAL rose to the occasion in all these components!

At the same time, Azerbaijani national carrier was nominated for the award established by Skytrax agency - “World Airline Awards” in the global category "World Airline that achieved most progress", taking its place of honor among such global carriers as Air France and Delta Air Lines.

Receiving the news about awarding Azerbaijan Airlines the "4 Stars" rating and the award "World Airline that achieved most progress" during the I European Games was especially pleasing for the company's management and all its employees.

It is an evidence of laborious daily work of the whole team of the company and its commitment to constant and tireless efforts to improve the quality of provided services and take care of passengers.