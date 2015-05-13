AZAL announces new discount campaign

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) announced a new discount campaign. Report was told by the Airline that the action relates to the Baku-Istanbul-Baku flight.

The price of the ticket in both directions on this route is 278 manats.

Tickets can be purchased from today till June 8, the flights should be implemented from May 14 till July 20. Replacement and return of the air ticket is not allowed. The "mile-points" of the classes are not added to the account, and the maximum duration in the settlement is one month. Taxes and fees are included in the price.