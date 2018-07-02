Auto transport carriers to be increased by 20% with Latvia

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Commission on international road transport.

Report was told by the State Motor Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Habib Hasanov, the head of the organization, while Latvian delegation was headed by the Director of Motor Transport Department of the Ministry of Communications of the Republic, Talivadis Vectirans.

T.Vectirans informed about the recent laws adopted in the fields of international transport, road tax payments applied to the new system, as well as the application of digital tachographs which registers the work and leisure of vehicle drivers.

Hasanov spoke about the large-scale reforms implemented in our country in recent years, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, innovations in the transport sector, as well as regional projects.

At the same time, the sides agreed to increase “Permissions” by 20% in 2019 for bilateral transport and transit passage , taking into account that Azerbaijani auto transport carriers dominate Latvian in the field of auto transportations.

After discussing the issues mentioned above, as well as other urgent matters related to the regulation, the next meeting of the "Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Commission" concluded its work with the signing of the relevant Protocol between the delegations.