Austria urges ADB to invest in Middle Corridor railway projects

The development of sustainable transport projects, primarily rail, is essential for the development of reliable and clean freight routes between Asia and Europe along the Middle Corridor, Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Acting Alternate Governor for Austria in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

The acting governor called on ADB to step up its efforts in financing climate initiatives.

"Increasing the number of renewable energy projects-hydropower plants, sustainable transmission grids, and energy storage systems-is key to achieving greater independence from unstable and vulnerable supply chains. We need to expand the number of sustainable transport projects, primarily rail, to create reliable and environmentally friendly freight routes between Asia and Europe along the Middle Corridor," she emphasized.

According to Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, railway infrastructure plays a vital role in connecting cities and regions across the continent, ensuring the sustainable and safe transport of both goods and passengers.