Astara-Astara railway will become operational in six months

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) railroad, which is constructed in frames of the North-South international transport corridor, will become operational in six months.

Report informs citing Iranian media, Deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, Nourollah Biranvand said.

Notably, Azerbaijan has agreed to invest $60 million in the project.

An agreement on the North-South international transport corridor was signed among Russia, Iran and India in St. Petersburg on September 12, 2000. Azerbaijan joined the agreement in 2005. The North-South international transport corridor will contribute to access of European countries, Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus region to the Persian Gulf and India, as well to the intensification of trade relations of Caspian littoral states through the Black Sea ports. Initially, 6 mln tons of cargo will be transported via the North-South international transport corridor per year. In subsequent years, the volume will reach 15-20 mln tons.