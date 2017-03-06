Astara-Astara railway route officially launches today

© mehrnews.ir

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Astara (Azerbaijan) and Astara (Iran) railway route, which is constructed as a part of the North-South international transport corridor, will be officially launched today.

Chief of the Public Relations Department of the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Sevinj Gadirova told Report.

Notably, on March 3, a pilot test train was sent from Azerbaijan to Iran through railway line linking the two countries' rail network. The event was attended by executive heads of the both cities, heads of the frontier posts.

An agreement on the North-South international transport corridor was signed among Russia, Iran and India in St. Petersburg on September 12, 2000. Azerbaijan joined the agreement in 2005. The North-South international transport corridor will contribute to access of European countries, Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus region to the Persian Gulf and India, as well to the intensification of trade relations of Caspian littoral states through the Black Sea ports. Initially, 6 mln tons of cargo will be transported via the North-South international transport corridor per year. In subsequent years, the volume will reach 15-20 mln tons.