Arable land per capita in Azerbaijan equals 0.18 hectares

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ There are not enough land resources in Azerbaijan, 0.18 hectares of arable land per person.

Report informs, president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Akif Alizade said at the scientific-practical conference "Scientific and practical substantiation of the use of cadastral geographic data in the land administration in Azerbaijan."

In CIS countries this figure makes 0.81 hectares. In Azerbaijan, the sown areas are equal to 20% of the total territory of the country. For example, in Ukraine this figure is equal to 80%.We should use our land resources as rationally as possible, "Alizade said.