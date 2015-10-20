Ambassador: Romania is interested to develop bilateral ties with Azerbaijan in the field of transport

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

Report was told in the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan, Ambassador held a meeting with Director General of the Port Taleh Ziyadov.

Mr. Taleh Ziyadov made an in-depth presentation of the prospects of development of Baku International Sea Trade Port. He mentioned that Azerbaijan is becoming an important transportation hub.

Ambassador Ciobanu underlined that Romania, which has been the second country in the world to recognize independence of Azerbaijan and established since 2009 a strategic partnership with Baku, is interested to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of transport. The head of the Romanian diplomatic mission highlighted the opportunities created by the project of the transport corridor between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea for boosting the exchange of goods and increasing the volume of trade.