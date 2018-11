Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) will operate in enhanced mode during Novruz holiday.

AZAL spokesperson Pasha Kesamanski told Report.

According to him, taking into account the growth in passenger traffic, additional flights will be opened from Baku to Nakhchivan.

"It is also possible to organize charter flights in all directions and replace planes with larger ones," he added.