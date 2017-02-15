A new road will be built in central Baku - VIDEO

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new road is being constructed in central Baku as a part of comprehensive measures to ensure smooth and free traffic of vehicles in Baku and eliminate traffic congestion.

Report informs citing the Press Secretary of the “Azəravtoyol” OJSC, road with length of 1.1 km is being built parallel to Yusif Safarov Street. The construction aims to avoid traffic congestion in Y.Safarov Street during peak hours.

Thus, after construction, vehicles will move from Heydar Aliyev Avenue to Kovkab Safaraliyeva Street without entering Y.Safarov Street and then to the centre along Dilara Aliyeva Street. It will significantly reduce traffic intensity in Y.Safarov Street.

Total width of the highway is 12 meters with 2 lanes.