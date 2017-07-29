Direct flight may open between Azerbaijan and Romania

Bucharest. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ A direct flight may be launched between Romanian capital Bucharest and Baku, Maria Magdalena Grigore, Deputy Romanian Transport Minister told in her interview with Eastern Europe bureau of Report news agency.

Responding to the question of whether the talks on opening of a direct flight between the countries launched, the Deputy Minister said that this issue will be discussed in the near future.

"The opportunity to open direct flight of Bucharest-Baku vice versa is an option, most probably will be discussed in the near future. It should be taken into account that relations between the two countries are developing and there is a constant flow of citizens. However, neither Azerbaijan nor Romania has initiated negotiations on opening of the flight", Deputy Minister said.

Notably, currently, citizens of Azerbaijan and Romania make transit stop in Istanbul, Moscow and Kyiv cities during visits.