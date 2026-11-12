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    17 pilots trained at Gabala Flight Crew Training Center since 2024

    Infrastructure
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 17:14
    17 pilots trained at Gabala Flight Crew Training Center since 2024

    Seventeen pilots have been trained at the Gabala Flight Crew Training Center from 2024 to the present day, Deputy Head of the center Seymur Guliyev told journalists, Report's correspondent in Gabala informs.

    According to him, the training center received the status of an educational organization in 2024.

    "In the future, the potential for training local pilots will be strengthened. Currently, we have five Cessna aircraft, and the delivery of one more such aircraft is planned by the end of this year. This will expand our training capabilities and contribute to the training of domestic personnel."

    He noted that 41 pilots are currently undergoing training at Gabala International Airport.

    Pilots Training Gabala
    Seymur Quliyev: "Qəbələ Uçuş Heyətinin Hazırlığı Mərkəzində 17 pilot təlim keçib"
    Сеймур Гулиев: В Габалинском центре подготовки летного состава прошли обучение 17 пилотов
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