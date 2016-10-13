1.8 mln. tons of freight transportation is expected via Azerbaijan next year

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC plans transportation of 1.7-1.8 mln. tons of transit cargo through territory of country in 2017.

Report informs, this was stated by Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

“We intend to increase volume of transportations through our territory. As a result, we will be able to raise salaries. Main duty of Railways is service. Thus, volumes of railway transportations were 21.8 tons in 2014, 27 tons in 2015 and 15.5-16 tons during eight months of this year”.

J.Gurbanov noted that it is important to apply more advantageous tariff policy to increase volume of transportations and minimize consequences of economic slowdown.

“We will do our best to transport 2 mln. tons of transit freight per month through our territory until 2020. It will enable us to raise salaries”, J.Gurbanov said.