Deputy Energy Minister interviewed by Japanese MBS TV channel

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister Natiq Abbasov has been interviewed by Japanese MBS television channel, Report informs.

Abbasov emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in terms of ensuring energy security of Europe as he responded to questions from a correspondent of Real Sekai-kun TV programme. “Despite the fact that Azerbaijan is now diversifying its economy and reducing dependence on oil, our country will for many years to come retain its status of an energy producer thanks to large-scaled projects like Southern Gas Corridor,” he said.

Real Sekai-kun is preparing a series of TV shows on Azerbaijan's economic development, culture, traditions, and historical places.