TRY 133 mln invested in Petkim in Q1

Turkey's integrated petrochemical plant Petkim, a subsidiary of SOCAR Turkey, sold 597,507 tonnes of products in the first quarter of 2020.

Report informs, citing Petkim, that total production made up 801,711 tonnes.

Investments made in Petkim in the first quarter amounted to TRY 133 million. The investments were mainly made in modernization, technological development, energy effectiveness, and the environment.

Petkim established on April 3, 1965. As a result of the privatization process in 2008, the main shareholder of Petkim was SOCAR, with a 51% stake. Other stakes are in circulation at the Istanbul Stock Exchange.