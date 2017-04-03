Technol official store opens in Baku

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first modern engine and industrial lubricants manufacturer "Technol" has launched the first official store in Baku.

Report informs citing the company, the store opened in Baku city, Nizami district, at 8 km car sale market.

Notably, Technol’s products are sold in more than 150 spare parts stores and oil change stations in Baku. But this is the first official store of the company. Oils sold in the shop are offered at a price approved by the factory.