Swiss company to refine gold and silver alloys sent by "AzerGold" CJSC

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ "AzerGold" CJSC will send gold and silver containing alloys obtained in Chovdar gold processing complex in Dashkasan district to Switzerland for refining and extraction of pure gold and silver.

Report was informed in the company.

The information says that the company signed an agreement with one of leading precious metal refining companies: “We searched for leading refining companies meeting international standards in terms of quality, price, image, prestige and etc. for cooperation. We applied to matching companies for cooperation. At the same time, number of precious metal refining companies from various countries studied "AzerGold"’s conformity with international standards, transparency based on number of criteria”.

Gold producing companies are being studied based on key international requirements - KYC (Know Your Customer) and Due Diligence procedures. Only having determined its conformity with all standards, the companies agreed to refine alloys produced by "AzerGold". The company selected Swiss “Argor-Heraeus” after examining offers of all companies and the sides signed a contract. At present "AzerGold" CJSC carries out preparation works for export.

Notably, "AzerGold" CJSC was created in 2016 by Presidential order dated February 11, 2015. Its authorized capital is AZN 2 mln. The company’s activities are characterized with the development of non-oil sector and its main objectives are study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, production, processing and sale of precious metals, introduction of new technologies, upgrading and efficient use of material and technical basis, as well other works aimed at development of this sphere.