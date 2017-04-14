SOCAR Polymer will export 70% of its products

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Location of SOCAR Polymer in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is of great importance for us.

Report informs, SOCAR Polymer Managing Director Farid Jafarov told reporters.

F. Jafarov said that location of the enterprise in territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park provides significant tax incentives: “The state has provided $100 mln tax incentive support to project. The project consists of two plants. One of them is polypropylene plant, but another a high density polyethylene plant. More than 60% of overall work - 72-73% in polypropylene plant, 30% in high density polyethylene plant have been completed”.

According to him, working language in the company will be English: “It will enable our staff to have trainings abroad. 30% of our production is considered for domestic market, remaining part for export. Annual production capacity of polypropylene plant will be 180,000 tons, that of high density polyethylene plant - 120,000 tons. Turkey is the main export market. 50% products will be exported to Turkey, 15% to Russia, remaining part to countries of Southern Europe”.