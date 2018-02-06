 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR Polymer’s Polypropylene Plant starts work in June

    Plant will operate at full production capacity in 2019© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Polypropylene plant of SOCAR Polymer, which was built in the territory of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, will be launched in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

    Report informs, Chairman of planning department of SOCAR Polymer LLC, Vugar Aslanov said.

    According to him, the trial and adjustment works will begin in April: "At present, 97.2% of the total work on polypropylene device was implemented. Detailed engineering works were completed by 99.9%, procurement - 100%, production and delivery - 99.6%, construction works - 93.4% ".

    Aslanov noted that from October to November 15, the plant will have a planned stoppage: "The reason for this is a planned stoppage in the Ethylene-Polyethylene  Plant of "Azerikimya", which will provide the enterprise with raw materials.

    According to SOCAR Polymer official, this year polypropylene plant plans to produce 70,000-71,000 tons of polypropylene. He also added that next year the plant will operate at full capacity to produce 180,000 tons.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi