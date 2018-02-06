SOCAR Polymer’s Polypropylene Plant starts work in June

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Polypropylene plant of SOCAR Polymer, which was built in the territory of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, will be launched in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Report informs, Chairman of planning department of SOCAR Polymer LLC, Vugar Aslanov said.

According to him, the trial and adjustment works will begin in April: "At present, 97.2% of the total work on polypropylene device was implemented. Detailed engineering works were completed by 99.9%, procurement - 100%, production and delivery - 99.6%, construction works - 93.4% ".

Aslanov noted that from October to November 15, the plant will have a planned stoppage: "The reason for this is a planned stoppage in the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of "Azerikimya", which will provide the enterprise with raw materials.

According to SOCAR Polymer official, this year polypropylene plant plans to produce 70,000-71,000 tons of polypropylene. He also added that next year the plant will operate at full capacity to produce 180,000 tons.