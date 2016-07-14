SOCAR Polymer launches summer internship program

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer has launched a seven-week program "Summer Internship" for those wishing to learn and improve their skills in various fields.

Report was told in the company, the program started on July 13 and will last until August 31.

In order to get into the program of summer practice, the participants had to go through a four-stage qualifying round. The round was attended by 303 people. The first stage took place on selection of candidates, the second - on checking their level of English knowledge, in the third stage the candidates passed an exam in logic, in the fourth - they took part in a competition held by the technicians. 11 participants selected following the qualifying round.

Selected candidates were invited to the SOCAR Polymer on July 13, where they met with the staff, watched a short presentation about the company. Then they have familiarized with a team, which they will work with on a real project, and the work ahead.

The program includes trainings, also visits will be organized to Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, during which the trainees will have an opportunity to learn from SOCAR Polymer experts. At the end of the program participants will prepare a presentation on the project developed by them and present it to the management.