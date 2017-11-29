SOCAR Polymer launches polypropylene plant in May

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Polypropylene production plant of SOCAR Polymer project built in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, is expected to be put into operation in May 2018 and high density polyethylene production plant in October 2018.

Report informs, Financial director of SOCAR-Polymer LLC Fuad Ahmadov said at the conference "Caspian and Central Asia Oil Refining and Petrochemicals" in Baku.

According to him, 94.8% of work was implemented on production of 180,000 tons of polypropylene per year: "The detailed engineering work of the polypropylene plant completed at 99.99%, procurement 100% and construction work 89.8%.

The device will be commissioned in May 2018”.

He also said that 81.4% of work on the high-density polyethylene equipment with annual production capacity of 120,000 tons was implemented: "Engineering work on the equipment has been fulfilled by 99.4%, procurement by 99.6% and construction work by 62.3%. The high-density polyethylene plant is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter (Q3) of 2018”.

Ahmadov noted that plants which are located in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park have extensive tax privileges, full infrastructure support and other benefits, and therefore up to $ 100 million were saved.

He also added that the SOCAR Polymer project is progressing within the budget.