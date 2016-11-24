SOCAR Polymer declares two hot vacancies

Baku.24 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer LLC has declared new vacancies for two positions.

Report informs citing the company, Project Cost Estimator and Electrical Engineer are invited to work at the company. Application deadline for both vacancies is December 16, 2016.

Project Cost Estimator must have strong technical background, strong understanding of International Estimating Standards, understanding local market, good reporting and computer skills, also, speak in Azerbaijani and English fluently.

The candidate is required university degree in related field, minimum 7 years of experience as an Estimator in Civil and Structural, Piping and E/I as well as will be mainly responsible for verifying Cost estimates and Change Orders of EPC Contractor.

Electrical Engineer must have a strong technical background, soft skills MS Office, AutoCAD, fluency in Azerbaijani and English. The candidate is required university degree in electrical engineering. Minimum 5 years of engineering experience preferably in Oil&Gas/Petrochemical projects, minimum 2 years of operation and maintenance experience in Oil&Gas/Petrochemical projects.

Interested candidates should submit CV's to hr@socarpolymer.az and indicate the position applying for in the Subject line.