SOCAR Petroleum Georgia: Project to build carbamide plant postponed, not closed

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Project to build a carbamide plant in Georgia temporarily shelved, but not suspended.

Report informs, the head of SOCAR Petrolium Georgia, Mahir Mammadov said.

According to him, in this regard, various speculations appeared in the media that do not correspond to reality - the factory cannot be built until the completion of the Shah Deniz project of gas production, which is why the project simply postponed until the appropriate time.

"The construction of the plant has been delayed, but we will definitely return to this project. It was our decision and government of Georgia agreed on this. So the project is postponed, but not closed", said Mahir Mammadov.