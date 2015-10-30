SOCAR negotiates with Japanese government

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Initial design works carried out at new oil and gas processing and petrochemical complex at Garadagh district of Baku city.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

According to him, negotiations are underway with Japanese government and the banks for the realization of this project together with Japanese companies.

Mr,Abdullayev said that, the negotiations will be completed in the first half of next year and the results will be achieved.

The project will be implemented in conjunction with the company that makes the best offer R.Abfullayev said.