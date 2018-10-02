SOCAR completes engineering works at second petrochemical complex in Turkey

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a59b4406ea0129999587c65b50d5571b/65480e6b-aae6-4cd5-bd8d-60a993e76ff7_292.jpg

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has completed the engineering works in the second petrochemical complex in Izmir, Turkey, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov told Anadolu agency, Report informs.

According to him, final proposals will be accepted through the tender during a few months. The director general said that $1.6-2 billion will be invested in the complex: "This complex will reduce Turkey’s PTA (purified terephthalic acid) import to zero. Along with this, it will promote a decrease of 800,000 tons in paraxylene products import."

Gahramanov added that the complex will be launched in late 2022 or early 2023.

Enterprises of Aromatics and Purified Terephthalic Acid are planned to be established in the new petrochemical complex.