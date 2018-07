Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, 186,200 pairs of shoes were produced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the State Statistics Committee (SSC), the number of shoes produced in first 10 months of 2017 is less by 35.1% than the corresponding period of 2016.

Shoe prices in the country saw 0.6% growth in September.

In reporting period, shoe prices increased by 18.2% in annual comparison.