Production in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector up by 4,6%

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.Z/ In January-July of this year, goods in the amount of 21,8 billion AZN or 5,4% less compared to the corresponding period of 2016, were manufactured in the industry field of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC), the commodity production has risen by 4,6% in the non-oil sector, and reduced by 7,1% in the oil sector.

Some 70% of the industrial products have been manufactured in the mining sector, 24,8% - in the processing sector, 4,4% - in the electric power, gas and steam production, distribution and supply and 0,8% - in water supply, cleaning and processing of waste.

The oil production in the mining sector has declined by 8,9%, and gas production – by 1,3%.

The production volume in electric power, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector has increased by 0,6%, and by 1,1% - in water supply, cleaning and processing of waste sector.