Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector soars 4.3%

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, the industrial products of 24.8 bln AZN were manufactured in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), production in non-oil sector increased by 4.3% while decreased by 7.7% in the oil sector.

    69.7% of industrial production manufactured in mining sector, 24.9% in processing sector, 4.6% in electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sectors, 0.8% in water supply, waste treatment and processing industry.

    Oil production in the mining sector decreased by 9.3% and commodity gas production by 4.1%.

    In the processing sector, manufacturing of food products increased by 1.1%, beverages 28.6%, textile industry 82.1%, clothing production 43.5%, wood processing and wood products 75.2%, chemical products 22% 2%, production of pharmaceutical products by 2-fold.

    The volume of production increased by 0.1% in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, while decreased by 1.0% in water supply, waste treatment and processing sector.

