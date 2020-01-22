​Petkim receives prize in Davos

Petkim, which is the first and only integrated petrochemical complex of Turkey and mainly owned by SOCAR, has been elected to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 'Global Lighthouse Network' thanks to Industry 4.0 standard it obtained through digital applications and systems.

Report says, citing SOCAR, that Petkim is the only Turkish company elected to Global Lighthouse Network, which was established in 2018 and comprises 44 members accepted as the 'Factories of the Future.'

The prize was presented to the CEO of SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. Zaur Gahramanov in Davos.

Increased energy effectiveness and quality of products

Zaur Gahramanov said that integration to digital transformation at Petkim started with using the leading analytical applications and artificial intellects: "For this purpose, we created the Digitalization Department and Digital Academy. The company developed sample production scenarios using these models. We analyzed these scenarios by making algorithms and decision-making processes based on the information and applied successful ones in real processes. Petkim could increase its effectiveness, volume of production, energy effectiveness, and quality of its product."

Saying that Petkim will continue to strengthen its leading position in the sector, Zaur Gahramanov noted that reminding cooperation with Massachusetts Technology University: "Benefitting from the rich experience of the University, we raised the digital transformation process one step. Via cooperation with the Istanbul Technical University, Bogazici University, and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), we'll continue to implement joint projects with startups on the development of the process of production. We are proud of receiving this prize, which is a sample of reaching our goal under the leadership of our digitalization team."

Using the highest digital application standards in the sector

Global Lighthouse Network is a reliable platform consisting of companies that apply Industry 4.0 technologies to the working process in the best way possible. Petkim's successful and productive digital applications use the highest digital application standards introduced as the 'best practice.'