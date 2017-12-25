Petkim plans to invest in a new sphere in 2018

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), will start investing regarding digitalization next year.

Report informs, Petkim Holding Director General Anar Mammadov said in Piyasa hattı telecast on the Bloomberg HT.

"This week we have established a position of deputy director general for digitalization and technology. We plan to move forward in this area from January. Our goal is to turn Petkim into a leading digital company of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Our purpose is to ensure thinking about digital when Petkim is heard and vice versa, about Petkim while digital company is heard. We aimed to create digital, manufacturing petrochemical products, not petrochemical enterprise as a digital section of Petkim. We are serious about this issue and we will start investing in this regard next year", he said.

According to him, these works cannot be completed in one year and this is a project which will last for 2-3 years. Mammadov noted that initial results of the project will be achieved by late 2018.