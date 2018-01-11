Petkim becomes largest exporter of Aegean Region

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), was given The most exporting company and The most exporting company in the chemical industry in the Aegean Region awards.

Report informs citing the Petkim, at the Export stars 2017 ceremony Turkey's economy minister Nihat Zeybekçi presented Petkim awards to the Director General Anar Mammadov.

Petkim’s export made $ 671 mln last year.

Speaking at the ceremony, A. Mammadov said that Petkim had the record figures in 2017. According to him, Petkim exported products to 69 countries last year.