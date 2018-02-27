 Top
    Petkim appoints new deputy general director

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding owned by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has created new position of Deputy General Director for Digitalization and Technology.

    Report informs, Public Disclosure Platform of Turkey (KAP) has stated.

    According to information, strategy and business development leader Murad Abdullayev was appointed to this post.

    Notably, Petkim Holding general director Anar Mammadov has said in late 2017 that investments in digitalization will start from 2018.

