Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant completes modernization works next year

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Modernization works at the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of AzeriKimya Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will be completed next year.

Report was informed by the Plant Director Ogtay Niftaliyev.

According to him, works to carry out modernization procedures have begun. The director noted that, works to be completed in August-September, 2017 and at the same time the new system will be launched: "The new pyrolysis furnaces, new pumps will be installed, there will be changes in both columns in order to increase the efficiency of the apparatus.

O. Niftaliyev noted that the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant products are in demand in the world market. Plant manager noted 90% of products are for the foreign market. According to him 90 thousand tons out of 100 thousand tons of polyethylene produced last year sold in foreign markets.