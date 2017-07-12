Medical syringes to be produced at Pirallahi Industrial Park

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Pirallahi Industrial Park has accepted new resident. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

According to information, Diamed Co Ltd. became the new resident, which plans to produce 55-58 million disposable syringes with various cylinders on advanced technologies of Europe, Japan and Korea. Domestic and foreign raw materials will be used in production.

After starting at full capacity, the plant will play an important role in the development of the pharmaceutical industry in the country, ensuring domestic demand for disposable syringes through local production, reducing dependence on imports and increasing export capacity. The plant will be equipped with modern equipment and technologies, it will create 50 new jobs.