List of high-density polyethylene and polypropylene products to be produced in Azerbaijan unveiled - PHOTO

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2016 and objectives for the future President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the construction of SOCAR Polymer complex among the projects being implemented in the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

The head of state noted that dependence on polypropylene imports will be completely eliminated and this will emerge a large export potential. President Ilham Aliyev said that this should be the main direction and a priority for our future activities.

Report has examined what products in particular will be produced in high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plant and a polypropylene (PP) plant of SOCAR Polymer in the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

According to the company, with an annual production capacity of 120,000 tons, the plant will produce 9 types of white and 3 types of black high-density polyethylene products based on a market research.

White high-density polyethylene (HDPE) products will include thin films with good toughness and very thin films with excellent drawability that will be produced by method of film extrusion. Using the blow method, moulding high rigidity and outstanding household chemicals, pharmaceutical and cosmetic containers and high performance blow moulded containers up to 5000 liters capacity for packaging aggressive products, resistant to UV induced degradation will be produced. The plant also will produce the moulding toys, housewares, caps and closures, crates, recycle bins, hardhats and general purpose products by the method of injection.

The black HDPE includes PE80, PE100, PE100RC pipes with high stiffness used for water and gas transportation will be produced by method of pipe extrusion.

The power of other PP plant in SOCAR Polymer complex structure will be 180-200 thousand tons per year depending on type of product to be produced. The technology is used in the production of PP is Spheripol technology owned by LyondellBasell (i.e. based on LyondellBasell licenses). The technology consists of 2 circular tubes and 1 gas phase reactors running on a liquid phase. According to market research, 3 types of PP products of 19 brands and 3 types (homopolymer, so-resistant polymer, statistical so-polymer) will be produced in the above-mentioned plant.

Homopolymer are used in production of films, raffia/fibres by injection molding method. Thus, the films used in food industry and for domestic purposes such as for packaging food-stuffs, films for packaging of flowers, books, stationery, blankets, shirts, lamination with polyester, polyamide and aluminum for packaging,small pipes and drinking straws, blow molded pigmented bottles, coextruded sheet, high quality packaging film for food, lamination to other films, metalizing film, medical packaging, thermoformed food containers of snacks, sweets, foods knitwear and hosiery.

Homopolymer products produced by compounding injection molding method are used in thin-walled articles including containers, boxes, toys, household articles, closures and caps, polymer base for compounding and masterbatches.

Homopolymer products with high stiffness produced by compounding injection molding method are used for housewares, food containers, garden furniture, toys, components for appliances, parts for the automotive industry. Random copolymer produced by compounding injection molding method household containers, housewares packaging for food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical product, clear tubs and pots for ice cream, yoghurt and other desserts, medical sector such as syringes, test tubes and vials, lids, caps and closures, CD and DVD boxes, injection stretch blow molded containers and bottles, sports, leisure and toys. Films with features of good processability, high clarity and high gloss are used in production of office appliances, and plastic bottles manufactured by blow and molding method.