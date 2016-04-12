 Top
    Iran, Russia and Germany interested in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park

    Deputy Minister: The results of negotiations will be announced next week

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 7 residents operate in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, and negotiations are underway with other candidates wishing to become a resident.

    Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov told reporters Tuesday.

    According to him, the results of the negotiations will be announced next week: "At the moment, Iran, Russia and Germany are interested in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. They have put forward their proposals and we are considering them." 

