Iran, Russia and Germany interested in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 7 residents operate in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, and negotiations are underway with other candidates wishing to become a resident.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov told reporters Tuesday.

According to him, the results of the negotiations will be announced next week: "At the moment, Iran, Russia and Germany are interested in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. They have put forward their proposals and we are considering them."