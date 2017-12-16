 Top
    Industrial production in Russia faces worst situation in last 10 years

    Industrial production fell by 3.6% in annual comparison

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The dynamics of industrial production in Russia in November 2017 was worse than in October.

    Report informs citing investing.ru, Russian Statistics Service says.

    According to information, industrial production in Russia decreased by 3.6% in November. Increase of 0.2-0.5% was expected despite pessimistic forecast of analysts. As a result, Russian economy has faced the worst indicator since October 2009.

    Notably, however, growth in processing sector made 0.1% in October, this figure was equal to 4.7% in November. Also, 0.1% increase was observed in mining works in October, while decrease of 1% in November. 

