Industrial production in Russia faces worst situation in last 10 years

16 December. The dynamics of industrial production in Russia in November 2017 was worse than in October.

According to investing.ru, Russian Statistics Service says.

According to information, industrial production in Russia decreased by 3.6% in November. Increase of 0.2-0.5% was expected despite pessimistic forecast of analysts. As a result, Russian economy has faced the worst indicator since October 2009.

Notably, however, growth in processing sector made 0.1% in October, this figure was equal to 4.7% in November. Also, 0.1% increase was observed in mining works in October, while decrease of 1% in November.