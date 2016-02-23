Germany recalls of Mars and Snickers bars

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chocolate maker Mars has recalled Mars and Snickers bars in Germany after bits of plastic were found in a product.

Report informs referring to the BBC, other products affected include Milky Way Minis and Miniatures and certain kinds of Celebrations confectionary boxes.

The products involved have best before dates from 19 June 2016 to 8 January 2017.

The US chocolate maker produces around 10 million snacks daily at its factory in western Germany's Viersen.

The company said in a statement: "Mars Chocolate is carrying out a voluntary recall of chocolate products of Mars, Snickers, Milky Way and Celebrations after plastic was found in a product."

A spokesman was unable to say if Tuesday's recall was the biggest ever in the company's history.