Gas Exporting Countries Forum to convene in Tehran today

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The third Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is to be inaugurated in the presence of several presidents from nine countries this afternoon, Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

In addition to heads of states and governments from 17 permanent and observer countries and guests, secretary generals of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and International Energy Forum (IEF) have confirmed their participation in the third summit meeting.

Previous GECF gas summits were held in Qatar in 2011 and in Moscow in 2013.

On Monday (Nov. 23), the 3rd GECF Gas Summit will be held to discuss market outlook and strategy while dignitaries take the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the working sessions.

The GECF is the gathering of the world’s leading gas producers that provides a framework for exchange of experience, views, information and data, as well as coordination in gas related developments among member countries.

It consists of 17 main and observer members with its permanent secretariat positioned in Doha, Qatar.

Russia, Iran, Qatar, Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, and the United Arab Emirates, are main members of the gas exporting body. Observer countries are the Netherlands, Iraq, Oman, Peru and Norway.

GECF members account for 42 percent of global gas output, 70 percent of global gas reserves, 40 percent of pipe gas transmission, and 65 percent of global trade of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).