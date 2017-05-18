Extractive Industries Transparency Commission meets with civil society representatives

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) meet with civil society representatives on May 18, 2017 at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the SOFAZ.

During the meeting, EITC’s Secretariat made a detailed presentation about the new stage on transparency in extractive industries sector.

The meeting participants discussed several issues, including, cooperation with all interested parties and reporting process.