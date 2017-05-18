 Top
    Close photo mode

    Extractive Industries Transparency Commission meets with civil society representatives

    EITC’s Secretariat made a detailed presentation about new stage on transparency in the sector

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) meet with civil society representatives on May 18, 2017 at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report was informed in the SOFAZ. 

    During the meeting, EITC’s Secretariat made a detailed presentation about the new stage on transparency in extractive industries sector.

    The meeting participants discussed several issues, including, cooperation with all interested parties and reporting process.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi