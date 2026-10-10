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    East Zangazur produces $50.76 million worth of industrial output in 2025

    Industry
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 13:26
    East Zangazur produces $50.76 million worth of industrial output in 2025

    Industrial enterprises operating in Azerbaijan's East Zangazur economic region produced industrial goods and services worth 86.29 million manats ($50.76 million) in 2025, down 5.4% compared to 2024 but 12 times higher than in 2022, Report informs, citing calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, industrial output amounted to 3.58 million manats ($2.11 million) in Jabrayil district, up 18.6% year-on-year and 25% compared to 2022.

    In Kalbajar district, industrial production totaled 13.77 million manats ($8.10 million), down 8.1% from 2024 but 16 times higher than in 2022.

    Gubadli district recorded industrial output worth 4.38 million manats ($2.58 million), representing a 22.6% annual decline and a 12-fold increase compared to 2022.

    In Lachin district, industrial production amounted to 59.54 million manats ($35.02 million), down 8.2% year-on-year but 27 times higher than in 2022.

    Meanwhile, Zangilan district produced industrial goods and services worth 5.02 million manats ($2.95 million), an increase of 87% compared to 2024 and six times the 2022 figure.

    A total of 51 industrial enterprises operated in East Zangazur last year, up 34.2% from the previous year and 2.6 times the number recorded three years earlier.

    Of these enterprises, 14 were located in Jabrayil district, representing a 27.3% annual increase and 3.5 times the number recorded three years earlier.

    Kalbajar district accounted for nine industrial enterprises, up 50% year-on-year and 2.3 times compared to three years earlier.

    Gubadli district had eight enterprises, an increase of 14.3% from the previous year and 2.7 times compared to three years earlier.

    Lachin district accounted for 15 industrial enterprises, up 66.7% year-on-year and 2.5 times compared to three years earlier.

    Zangilan district had five industrial enterprises, unchanged from the previous year but 67% higher than three years earlier.

    East Zangazur industrial production
    Şərqi Zəngəzurda sənaye istehsalının dəyəri son 3 ildə 12 dəfə artıb
    За последние 3 года объем промпроизводства в Восточном Зангезуре увеличился в 12 раз
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