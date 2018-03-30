Carbamide Plant launches testing and commissioning work in April

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ In April, full-size testing and commissioning works will begin in SOCAR's Carbamide Plant in Sumgayit.

Report informs, the plant director Khayal Jafarov has said.

According to him, in the third quarter of the year, the production of ammonia will begin. Jafarov said that the final product of the plant - carbamide production is expected to start in the fourth quarter: "The plant is expected to be commissioned at the end of this year. The facility is ready by 99%."

Notably, agreement for projecting, procurement and construction aimed at building carbamide production enterprise was signed between SOCAR and Samsung Engineering Co.Ltd (South Korea) on March 13, 2013. According to contract, after completion of construction works, Samsung Engineering will carry out all necessary tests and will provide the enterprise to SOCAR completely ready for use.

The production capacity of the plant will amount to 650,000-660,000 tons/year. 150,000-200,000 tons of produced carbamide is for domestic market and 450,000-500,000 tons will be exported.