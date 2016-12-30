'Building Structures Plant' to hold meeting of shareholders

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The "İnşaat Konstruksiyaları Zavodu" ('Building Structures Plant') OJSC will hold next annual general meeting of its shareholders on February 13, at 12:00.

Report informs citing the official media.

According to information, the meeting will be held at Kamil Balakishiyev Street, 2, 8th km settlement, Nizami district, Baku. The agenda includes report on the financial and economic activity in 2016.

Notably, "Building Structures Plant" OJSC was established in 2003. Its authorized capital is 370 930 AZN.