Board of Directors of SOCAR-UNIPER hosts regular meeting

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ IV meeting of the Board of Directors of the joint venture SOCAR-UNIPER was held today in "Azerikimya" PU with the participation of representatives of SOCAR head office and the German company UNIPER .

Report informs referring to SOCAR, report was heard on the joint work towards the construction of a steam turbine generator installation in order to improve the energy efficiency of the steam generator complex of Ethylene-Polyethylene plant.

The meeting participants and German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab visited the Ethylene-Polyethylene plant, where they got acquainted with the works on modernization of EP-300 and detailed information was given about the construction of the steam turbine generator unit.