Tomorrow Baku will host groundbreaking of a new pharmaceutical plant

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 2, foundation of a pharmaceutical plant with investment cost of 74 million USD will be laid in Pirallahi Industrial Park, Baku with the participation of the Azerbaijan Investment Company and Russian 'R-Farm'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Shahin Mustafayev said at today's 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum in Baku.

"This year, Azerbaijan's Karat Holding company has launched Sanatorium-Resort Center of 25 million USD in Yessentuki. Azersun Holding has built plant with the cost of 8 mln USD for production of canned fruits and vegetables as well as tea factory of 3 mln in Krasnodar Krai", the minister added.

Moreover, about 600 companies with Russian capital operate in Azerbaijan: "Karvan-L company has implemented construction and supply of "Stalprom" in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria as well as construction projects of the Anji Sports Center of approximately 1.5 million USD in Dagestan. "Matanat A" company has started construction of the plant with the cost of 33 mln USD for production of dry construction mixtures in Krasnodar Krai."