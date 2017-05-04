 Top
    'Baku Steel Construction' OJSC will report to shareholders

    Company will convene meeting of shareholders

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On June 21, at 11:00 local time “Baku Steel Construction” OJSC will hold next general meeting of shareholders.

    Report informs, official media quotes the company's Board of Directors.

    According to information, meeting will be organized at Binagadi highway, 53, Baku city.

    The agenda of the meeting includes approval of results of the company's financial and economic activity for the year 2016.

    Notably, “Baku Steel Construction” OJSC was established in 1999. Its authorized capital is 4 511 540 AZN.  

