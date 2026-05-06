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    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival

    Industry
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 12:02
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival

    Baku Steel Company CJSC presented an exposition at the III International Carpet Festival, held on 1–3 May 2026, bringing together the industrial aesthetics of steel, contemporary art and motifs of national heritage.

    The festival was organised by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO. Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter – BSC) acted as a partner of the event.

    This year, the international geography of the festival expanded. Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Nepal and Mexico joined last year"s participants – Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Georgia.

    As a partner of the festival, BSC also supported the event by presenting works created within the framework of the "Baku Steel Art" International Metal Symposiums: "Movement in a Limited Space" by Romanian sculptor Petre Virgiliu Mogosanu, "Discipline Is the Result of Transformation" by Azerbaijani sculptor Teymur Garibov, "Flow of Silence" by Leyla Gabulova and "No Water, No Life" by Gursel Alamshahov.

    A particular highlight was the installation "Steel Knots", created especially for the festival: a puzzle-like composition inspired by the Garabagh group of the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, set within a structure made of rebar, which combined traditional ornamentation with the industrial aesthetic of steel.

    BSC"s participation in the International Carpet Festival reflects the importance the company attaches to socio-cultural projects, as well as its consistent efforts to bring together industry and art through the "Baku Steel Art" platform. The project highlights the company"s contribution to popularising Azerbaijan"s cultural heritage and promoting it internationally.

    ABOUT THE COMPANY

    Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, manufacturing high-quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors

    For additional information: www.bakusteel.com

    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival
    Baku Steel Company Presented the Art of Steel at the Carpet Festival

    Baku Steel Company
    Photo
    "Baku Steel Company" Xalça Festivalında polad sənətini təqdim etdi
    Photo
    "Baku Steel Company" представила искусство стали на Фестивале ковра

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